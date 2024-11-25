Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titan leadership serves Thanksgiving meals

    Titan leadership serves Thanksgiving meals

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Siuta Ika 

    39th Air Base Wing

    39th Air Base Wing leadership serves Thanksgiving meals to Airmen at the Sultan's Inn Dining Facility at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2024. The tradition of leaders serving meals highlights appreciation for Incirlik Airmen during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Siuta Ika)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024
    Photo ID: 8777507
    VIRIN: 241128-F-JB386-1097
    Resolution: 7438x5313
    Size: 19.49 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Thanksgiving
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base

