Titan leadership serves Thanksgiving meals

39th Air Base Wing leadership serves Thanksgiving meals to Airmen at the Sultan's Inn Dining Facility at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2024. The tradition of leaders serving meals highlights appreciation for Incirlik Airmen during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Siuta Ika)