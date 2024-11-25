Titan leadership serves Thanksgiving meals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th ABW commander, right, serve Thanksgiving meals to Airmen at the Sultan's Inn Dining Facility at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2024. The tradition of leaders serving meals highlights appreciation for Incirlik Airmen during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Siuta Ika)