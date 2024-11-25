Distinguished guests visit Soldiers in recognition of their sacrifice on Thanksgiving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Ambassador of the United States to Kosovo joined together with the command team of Kosovo Force Regional Command-East to visit U.S. Soldiers deployed to Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo for Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 2024. The distinguished visitors thanked the soldiers for their service and recognized the sacrifice they are making by being deployed during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler)