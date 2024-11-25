Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished guests visit Soldiers in recognition of their sacrifice on Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 4]

    Distinguished guests visit Soldiers in recognition of their sacrifice on Thanksgiving

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The Ambassador of the United States to Kosovo joined together with the command team of Kosovo Force Regional Command-East to visit U.S. Soldiers deployed to Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo for Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 2024. The distinguished visitors thanked the soldiers for their service and recognized the sacrifice they are making by being deployed during the holiday season. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Grace Wajler)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 10:40
    Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ
    This work, Distinguished guests visit Soldiers in recognition of their sacrifice on Thanksgiving [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TraintoWin

