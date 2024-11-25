56th SBCT promotes O'Leary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Daniel O'Leary is pinned by Lt. Col. Robert Cuthie, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov 19th, 2024. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Mateja)