U.S. Army Capt. Daniel O'Leary with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine is promoted during a ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov 19th, 2024. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Mateja)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2024 03:46
|Photo ID:
|8776680
|VIRIN:
|241119-Z-JR320-1841
|Resolution:
|1880x1058
|Size:
|357.66 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|PHOENIXVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th SBCT promotes O'Leary [Image 3 of 3], by SSG John Mateja, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.