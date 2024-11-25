56th SBCT promotes O'Leary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Daniel O'Leary with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine is promoted during a ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov 19th, 2024. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Mateja)