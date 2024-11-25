Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th SBCT promotes O'Leary [Image 1 of 3]

    56th SBCT promotes O'Leary

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Mateja 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Daniel O'Leary with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard in support of Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine is promoted during a ceremony at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov 19th, 2024. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Mateja)

