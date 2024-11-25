Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold Crew) visits Guam [Image 5 of 5]

    Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold Crew) visits Guam

    GUAM

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Lt. James Caliva 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 2, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold Crew) conduct mooring operations at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Nov. 2, 2024. Michigan, homeported in Bangor, Wash., and assigned to Submarine Squadron 19, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)

    This work, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold Crew) visits Guam [Image 5 of 5], by LT James Caliva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    submarines
    SSGN

