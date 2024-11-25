Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold Crew) visits Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 2, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold Crew) conduct mooring operations at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Nov. 2, 2024. Michigan, homeported in Bangor, Wash., and assigned to Submarine Squadron 19, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)