USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mason Carpenter, of Ashe County, N.C., left, fires a 50 Cal. machine gun while Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Justin Nguyenpham, of Port Arthur, Texas, establishes communication on the aft missile deck during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Nov. 26, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)