USS Sterett conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Guadalupe Butron, of Los Angeles, Calif., left, receives training on the remote operator console of the Mk 38 25mm machine gun system from Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class James Pool, of Sesser, Ill., in the pilot house during a general quarters drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), Nov. 26, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)