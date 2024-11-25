CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) Single Sailor Liberty Program provided a free Thanksgiving Buffet to single and unaccompanied Sailors Thursday, November 28, at the installation's Liberty Center in the James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. The base's Club Alliance catered the event that served more than 150 Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)