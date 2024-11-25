Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.28.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2024) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (CFAY MWR) Single Sailor Liberty Program provided a free Thanksgiving Buffet to single and unaccompanied Sailors Thursday, November 28, at the installation's Liberty Center in the James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. The base's Club Alliance catered the event that served more than 150 Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 03:08
    Photo ID: 8776173
    VIRIN: 241128-N-FG395-2002
    Resolution: 9384x7038
    Size: 39.93 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors [Image 5 of 5], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors
    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors
    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors
    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors
    CFAY MWR Liberty Serves Free Thanksgiving Meals to Unaccompanied Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Thanksgiving
    MWR Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download