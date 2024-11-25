Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand

    PHUKET, THAILAND

    11.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241126-N-CK999-1048 PHUKET, Thailand (Nov. 26, 2024) Sailors stand sea-and-anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Kibler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8776117
    VIRIN: 241126-N-CK999-1048
    Resolution: 5270x3513
    Size: 972.04 KB
    Location: PHUKET, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand
    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand
    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand
    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand
    Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download