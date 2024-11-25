Michael Murphy departs Phuket, Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241126-N-CK999-1024 PHUKET, Thailand (Nov. 26, 2024) Sailors raise the anchor-and-chain on the aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christian Kibler)