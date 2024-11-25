Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference [Image 1 of 4]

    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL

    11.20.2024

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    Participants of Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference prepare for opening remarks at the Brazilian Space Operations Center in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024. Global Sentinel is U.S. Space Command's premier security cooperation effort designed to strengthen and grow international partnerships, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain. The MPC brought together 80 participants from 29 countries both in-person and virtually to discuss an upcoming Capstone event scheduled to begin in April 2025. This was the first time a planning conference has been hosted by a country other than the U.S.

