Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference

    BRASILIA, BRAZIL

    11.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Mitchell, U.S. Space Command, delivers opening remarks during the first day of the Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference at the Brazilian Space Operations Center in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024. Global Sentinel is U.S. Space Command's premier security cooperation effort designed to strengthen and grow international partnerships, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain. The MPC brought together 80 participants from 29 countries both in-person and virtually to discuss an upcoming Capstone event scheduled to begin in April 2025. This was the first time a planning conference has been hosted by a country other than the U.S.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:55
    Photo ID: 8775579
    VIRIN: 241120-X-OF297-1012
    Resolution: 3431x2287
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: BRASILIA, BR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference
    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference
    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference
    Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    S4S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download