U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Mitchell, U.S. Space Command, delivers opening remarks during the first day of the Global Sentinel 25 Mid-Planning Conference at the Brazilian Space Operations Center in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2024. Global Sentinel is U.S. Space Command's premier security cooperation effort designed to strengthen and grow international partnerships, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain. The MPC brought together 80 participants from 29 countries both in-person and virtually to discuss an upcoming Capstone event scheduled to begin in April 2025. This was the first time a planning conference has been hosted by a country other than the U.S.