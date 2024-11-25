NSA Bahrain Hosts Biannual Safety Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 27, 2024) Mark Craddock, safety director of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, informs personnel at NSA Bahrain on safety rules and regulations during the biannual NSA Bahrain safety fair. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer/Released)