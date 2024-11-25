Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain Hosts Biannual Safety Fair

    BAHRAIN

    11.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 27, 2024) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Blake Kent, left, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica, right, attached to American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain inform personnel at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain of AFN services during the biannual NSA Bahrain safety fair. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 07:14
    Photo ID: 8774770
    VIRIN: 241126-N-CI012-1001
    Resolution: 6828x4877
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: BH
    This work, NSA Bahrain Hosts Biannual Safety Fair [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN BAHRAIN

