MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 27, 2024) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Blake Kent, left, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica, right, attached to American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain inform personnel at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain of AFN services during the biannual NSA Bahrain safety fair. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 07:14
|Photo ID:
|8774770
|VIRIN:
|241126-N-CI012-1001
|Resolution:
|6828x4877
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Bahrain Hosts Biannual Safety Fair [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.