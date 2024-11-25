NSA Bahrain Hosts Biannual Safety Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 27, 2024) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Blake Kent, left, and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica, right, attached to American Forces Network (AFN) Bahrain inform personnel at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain of AFN services during the biannual NSA Bahrain safety fair. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer/Released)