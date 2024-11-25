Emory S. Land Conducts Colors with Republic of Korea Navy Sailor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 09, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors, Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Steven Bland, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Matthew Gephart, right, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), and Republic of Korea Navy sailor, Seaman Retail Officer Yun Sung Yol, center, conduct morning colors aboard the tender during a regularly scheduled port call in Busan, South Korea, Nov. 10. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)