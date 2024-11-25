Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Conducts Colors with Republic of Korea Navy Sailor [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Conducts Colors with Republic of Korea Navy Sailor

    BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 09, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors, Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Matthew Gephart, right, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Steven Bland, center, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), and Republic of Korea Navy sailor, Seaman Retail Officer Yun Sung Yol, left, conduct morning colors aboard the tender during a regularly scheduled port call in Busan, South Korea, Nov. 10. Busan is Emory S. Land’s 11th port call since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8774618
    VIRIN: 241111-N-SF230-1034
    Resolution: 5698x3799
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: BUSAN, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Conducts Colors with Republic of Korea Navy Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Pickett II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Conducts Colors with Republic of Korea Navy Sailor
    Emory S. Land Conducts Colors with Republic of Korea Navy Sailor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROK Navy
    Emory S. Land
    AS 39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download