    USS Columbia (SSN 771) visits Busan, South Korea [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Columbia (SSN 771) visits Busan, South Korea

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 18, 2024) – Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy band sailors perform Anchors Aweigh to welcome Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) to Busan Naval Base, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024. The collaborative effort demonstrates the strong alliance between the U.S. Navy and ROK Navy, contributing to joint security efforts and enhancing joint naval operations. Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea is the U.S. Navy’s representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in South Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

