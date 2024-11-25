USS Columbia (SSN 771) visits Busan, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BUSAN, South Korea (Nov. 18, 2024) – U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy sailors moor the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) as Columbia arrives at Busan Naval Base, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2024. The collaborative effort demonstrates the strong alliance between the U.S. Navy and ROK navy, contributing to joint security efforts and enhancing joint naval operations. Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea is the U.S. Navy’s representative in South Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in South Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)