    765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama [Image 2 of 3]

    765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A Soldier assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion collects leaves near the large “Sobudai” stone monument with a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Nov. 19 during a joint cleanup effort on Camp Zama.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 19:58
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
