A Soldier assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion collects leaves near the large “Sobudai” stone monument with a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Nov. 19 during a joint cleanup effort on Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:58
|Photo ID:
|8774147
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-HP857-9789
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|751.55 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama
No keywords found.