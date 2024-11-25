Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama [Image 1 of 3]

    765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force work together to beautify the large “Sobudai” stone monument Nov. 19 on Camp Zama. The effort marked the first time both groups partnered to clean the monument, which sits near the Camp Zama Chapel.

