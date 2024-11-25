Soldiers assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force work together to beautify the large “Sobudai” stone monument Nov. 19 on Camp Zama. The effort marked the first time both groups partnered to clean the monument, which sits near the Camp Zama Chapel.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:58
|Photo ID:
|8774146
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-HP857-4845
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|999.86 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
765th Transportation (Terminal) Bn. Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members work together to beautify historical stone monument on Camp Zama
Camp Zama