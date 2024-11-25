NMRTC NE Newport Chief's Mess preparing to feed the staff for Thanksgiving. From left to right HMC Piro, SEL HMCS Major, HMC Hwang, CMC HMCM Baldwin, HMC Sprague, and HMC Petrino.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8772924
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-CK740-6870
|Resolution:
|4549x3548
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC NE Newport Thanksgiving [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Patrick Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.