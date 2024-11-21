CFAS Conducts 1st Black Start Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tadao Nishino and Hitoshi Kaneko, Hosei Co. Ltd. contractors employed at Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East (NAVFAC FE), Public Works Department (PWD) Sasebo, de-energize the Main Base and Dragon Vale housing areas during the Black Start Exercise at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Nov. 20, 2024, in Sasebo, Japan. Black start exercises are real-world installation energy exercises in which the delivery of energy provided from off an installation is terminated to test the installation’s backup generation assets and its ability to meet critical mission requirements during a power outage. CFAS became the first U.S. Navy installation in Japan to conduct the congressionally mandated Black Start Exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)