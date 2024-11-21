CFAS Conducts 1st Black Start Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dave Heller, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Utilities Branch Manager, briefs Lt. Cmdr. Tyson Baca, CFAS Public Works Officer, and Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East (NAVFAC FE), Public Works Department (PWD) Sasebo on safety procedures during the Black Start Exercise at CFAS, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sasebo, Japan. Black start exercises are real-world installation energy exercises in which the delivery of energy provided from off an installation is terminated before backup generation assets on the installation are turned on. CFAS became the first overseas U.S. Navy installation to conduct the congressionally mandated Black Start Exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)