SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 24, 2024) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Caroline Meredith, from Sherrills Ford, N.C., loads a M240B, aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), during a group sail between the Omaha and the Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulehsan (07) for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2024, Nov. 24. This year marks the 30th iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2024 21:22
|Photo ID:
|8771929
|VIRIN:
|241124-N-BN445-1031
|Resolution:
|4909x3506
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Brunei 2024: USS Omaha Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.