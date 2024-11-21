ERDC researchers design, test new mobile treatment for relief wells

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Relief Well Sustainment Deployable Resilient Installation water Purification and treatment System pumps sodium hypochlorite into a relief well located on the Mississippi River in Magna Vista, Miss., February 20, 2024. A multi-agency team of researchers and specialists from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and industry collaborator WaterStep are testing the system to decontaminate relief well infrastructure at dams and levees and addresses biofilm growth within the wells while mitigating costs and safety risks during the cleaning process. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Carol C. Coleman)