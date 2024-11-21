Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERDC researchers design, test new mobile treatment for relief wells [Image 2 of 2]

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Carol Coleman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The Relief Well Sustainment Deployable Resilient Installation water Purification and treatment System pumps sodium hypochlorite into a relief well located on the Mississippi River in Magna Vista, Miss., February 20, 2024. A multi-agency team of researchers and specialists from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and industry collaborator WaterStep are testing the system to decontaminate relief well infrastructure at dams and levees and addresses biofilm growth within the wells while mitigating costs and safety risks during the cleaning process. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Carol C. Coleman)

    USACE
    Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    GRL
    Geospatial Research Laboratory
    RWS DRIPS

