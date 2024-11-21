U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Joint Base Andrews

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Forest Service members listen to remarks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree viewing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 21, 2024. The U.S. Forest Service coordinated with communities across the country, along with local and national partners, in order to bring the “People’s Tree” to the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)