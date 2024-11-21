Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Joint Base Andrews [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Forest Service members listen to remarks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree viewing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 21, 2024. The U.S. Forest Service coordinated with communities across the country, along with local and national partners, in order to bring the “People’s Tree” to the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.25.2024 08:26
    Photo ID: 8770104
    VIRIN: 241122-F-II630-1140
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree visits Joint Base Andrews [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Jimmy Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    U.S. Forest Service
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    Capitol Christmas tree

