Members of the U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps from the University of Memphis performed push ups for a Memphis touchdown at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on November 8th, 2024. Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Wesley Richardson.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2024 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8769602
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-MF630-6011
|Resolution:
|3706x2965
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Memphis Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.