    University of Memphis Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 9 of 10]

    University of Memphis Football Military Appreciation Game

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets from the University of Memphis march on the field during the University of Memphis military appreciation game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on November 8th, 2024. Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Wesley Richardson.

    This work, University of Memphis Football Military Appreciation Game [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

