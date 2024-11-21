Mission Ready with Aircrew Flight Equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aidan Newell, 35th Operations Group aircrew flight equipment (AFE) noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ian Rider, 35th Maintenance Squadron egress section noncommissioned officer in charge, pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The collaboration between AFE and the Egress Section ensures the readiness and safety of critical equipment, with AFE maintaining aircrew flight gear and the egress section overseeing ejection seat functionality, directly supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to protect, defend, and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific while maintaining combat lethality and a free and open region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)