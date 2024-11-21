Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Ready with Aircrew Flight Equipment [Image 7 of 8]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aidan Newell, 35th Operations Group aircrew flight equipment (AFE) noncommissioned officer in charge, left, and Tech. Sgt. Ian Rider, 35th Maintenance Squadron egress section noncommissioned officer in charge, pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 14, 2024. The collaboration between AFE and the Egress Section ensures the readiness and safety of critical equipment, with AFE maintaining aircrew flight gear and the egress section overseeing ejection seat functionality, directly supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to protect, defend, and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific while maintaining combat lethality and a free and open region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.24.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8769541
    VIRIN: 241114-F-NU460-1157
    Resolution: 7141x4761
    Size: 25.67 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Mission Ready with Aircrew Flight Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Safety
    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Aircrew Flight Equipment

