USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Canada, Participates in Halifax International Security Forum

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speak on a panel at the Halifax International Security Forum, Nov. 23, 2024. Paparo spoke on two panels at the prestigious event attended by political, military and business leaders from the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Africa and Latin America, where he emphasized the Indo-Pacific's impact on global security and the solidarity of Allies and partners in collectively addressing multi-faceted regions throughout the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)