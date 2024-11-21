Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Canada, Participates in Halifax International Security Forum [Image 2 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM Commander Travels to Canada, Participates in Halifax International Security Forum

    HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA

    11.23.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks on a panel at the Halifax International Security Forum, Nov. 23, 2024. Paparo spoke on two panels at the prestigious event attended by political, military and business leaders from the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Africa and Latin America, where he emphasized the Indo-Pacific's impact on global security and the solidarity of Allies and partners in collectively addressing multi-faceted regions throughout the region. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 17:28
    Location: HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CA
    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

