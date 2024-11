VMFA 225 Departs Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), departs the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)