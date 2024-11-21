Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA 225 Departs Boxer [Image 2 of 4]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the “Vikings” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), departs the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8769201
    VIRIN: 241120-N-CM165-1206
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, VMFA 225 Departs Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by SN Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

