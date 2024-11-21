Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man the rails on the flight deck as Boxer departs Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 15:50
|Photo ID:
|8769198
|VIRIN:
|241115-N-MH008-1025
|Resolution:
|2304x3456
|Size:
|996.29 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Boxer departs Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.