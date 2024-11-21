Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man the rails on the flight deck as Boxer departs Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)