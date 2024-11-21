Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer departs Hawaii [Image 1 of 2]

    Boxer departs Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) man the rails on the flight deck as Boxer departs Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8769198
    VIRIN: 241115-N-MH008-1025
    Resolution: 2304x3456
    Size: 996.29 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    USS Arizona
    memorial
    Honor
    USS Boxer
    Hawaii

