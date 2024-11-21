Boxer Renders Honors to USS Arizona Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as the ship departs Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)