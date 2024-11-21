Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Renders Honors to USS Arizona Memorial [Image 2 of 2]

    Boxer Renders Honors to USS Arizona Memorial

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as the ship departs Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 15:50
    Photo ID: 8769199
    VIRIN: 241115-N-JB475-1022
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Boxer departs Hawaii
    TAGS

    USS Arizona
    memorial
    Honor
    USS Boxer
    Hawaii

