Boxer ADTT

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Alseny Diallo, a native of Newport News, Virginia, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ledua Waqa, a native of Rohnert Park, California, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), transport a simulated casualty during an aviation damage control training team drill on the flight deck as Boxer steams the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.23.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8769197
    VIRIN: 241120-N-MH008-1010
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, US
