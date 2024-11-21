Boxer ADTT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Alseny Diallo, a native of Newport News, Virginia, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ledua Waqa, a native of Rohnert Park, California, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), transport a simulated casualty during an aviation damage control training team drill on the flight deck as Boxer steams the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)