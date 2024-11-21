Boxer ADTT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Martavious Page, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and a native of Memphis, orders his hose teams to move back during an aviation damage control training team drill on the flight deck aboard Boxer as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)