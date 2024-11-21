USS Beloit Commissioning Week in Milwaukee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. LeAndra Kissinger, Commanding Officer of the USS Beloit (LCS 29), left, presents the sponsor's gift to U.S. Army Reserve, Ret. Maj. Gen. Marcia M. Anderson at the USS Beloit (LCS 29) Chairman’s Reception in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 22, 2024. The ship will be commissioned Nov. 23. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Salgado)