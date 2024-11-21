Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viking Salute: VMFA-225 Depart USS Boxer for Yuma [Image 4 of 6]

    Viking Salute: VMFA-225 Depart USS Boxer for Yuma

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives the squadron’s “Viking Salute” to an F-35B Lightning II pilot during VMFA-225’s fly-off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 23:00
    Photo ID: 8768885
    VIRIN: 241120-M-LO557-1040
    Resolution: 5760x3842
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Viking Salute: VMFA-225 Depart USS Boxer for Yuma
    Homecoming
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Deployment
    Aviation Combat Element
    F-35B

