Viking Salute: VMFA-225 Depart USS Boxer for Yuma

A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives the squadron’s “Viking Salute” to an F-35B Lightning II pilot during VMFA-225’s fly-off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)