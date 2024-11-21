Viking Salute: VMFA-225 Depart USS Boxer for Yuma

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Benjamin Schmidt, the commanding officer of the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, give the squadron’s “Viking Salute” before take-off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 20, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)