    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance Availability [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance Availability

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Minkala 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 20, 2024) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Logan Harkness, from Granite Falls, Washington, decorates a Christmas tree aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 20, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore Minkala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 11:51
    Photo ID: 8767833
    VIRIN: 241120-N-FN946-1008
    Resolution: 3258x2606
    Size: 799.68 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance Availability [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Theodore Minkala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morale
    Holidays
    Master-at-Arms
    Christmass

