USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance Availability

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 20, 2024) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Logan Harkness, from Granite Falls, Washington, decorates a Christmas tree aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 20, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore Minkala)