USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Ops

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Whisenant, from Collingswood, New Jersey, processes a payment in the ship's store of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 21. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
