USS Preble (DDG 88) Daily Ops

241121-N-KW492-1011 (Nov. 21, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Quartermaster 1st Class Byron Johnson, from Boston, logs navigation information in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 21. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)