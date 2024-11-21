Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241120-N-UQ809-1046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Alyssa Fugitt, a native of Dallas, verifies inventory aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)