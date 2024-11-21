Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 4]

    Truman's Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241120-N-UQ809-1046 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Alyssa Fugitt, a native of Dallas, verifies inventory aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

