    Truman's Deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    Truman's Deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Nystrand 

    USS Harry S Truman

    241120-N-KA812-1052 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 20, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Leevi Olson, a native of St. Johns, Michigan, welds a ventilation reduction cone aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Nov. 20. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan Nystrand)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    VIRIN: 241120-N-KA812-1052
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Logan Nystrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    USN
    HSTCSG

