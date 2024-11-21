Brig. Gen. Collins Congratulates 3rd MLG Marine and NCO of the Quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), presents the Marine of the quarter award to Cpl. Logan Matthews, a metal worker with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. Matthews was recognized as the Marine of the Quarter for performing above and beyond expectations set by his respective unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)