    Brig. Gen. Collins Congratulates 3rd MLG Marine and NCO of the Quarter [Image 5 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Collins Congratulates 3rd MLG Marine and NCO of the Quarter

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Kevin G. Collins, left, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group (3rd MLG), presents the Marine of the quarter award to Cpl. Logan Matthews, a metal worker with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd MLG, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 22, 2024. Matthews was recognized as the Marine of the Quarter for performing above and beyond expectations set by his respective unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 23:34
    Photo ID: 8766887
    VIRIN: 241122-M-ER396-1031
    Resolution: 6995x4666
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Brig. Gen. Collins Congratulates 3rd MLG Marine and NCO of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

